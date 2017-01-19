KARACHI: Lahore Golden Eagles whipped Faisalabad by 73 runs in their Northern Zone match of the 18th National Seniors Cup Cricket Tournament 2016-17 being played in different centres of the country.

In other matches, Kohat overpowered Peshawar ZXMCO by seven wickets at the Arabab Niaz Stadium, Peshawar, while Lahore Turk Plast defeated Muridke Tigers by seven wickets at the Stags Ground, Lahore. Gujranwala Blues humbled Sialkot Professionals by 10 wickets at the DC Colony Ground, Gujranwala.

A record number of 111 teams from all parts of the country are contesting the tournament, being organised by the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA), for the eighteenth year running.

