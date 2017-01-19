It is a sad truth of our society that it has some safe doors like plea bargain for the corrupt. The institutions like NAB accept offers of the corrupt who gladly pay a small portion of their illicit gains. Most recently, NAB accepted the Rs2 billion plea bargain of the former finance secretary of Balochistan, Mushtaq Raisani. NAB was rightly criticised for accepting a plea bargain on such a huge amount of corruption.

The acceptance of a plea bargain is not good. This creates distrust among the people regarding the credibility of NAB. Plea bargain is also contradictory to the NABs slogan, ‘Say No to Corruption’. Corruption cannot be eliminated from the country through deals like a plea bargain.

Zohaib Afazal

Lahore

