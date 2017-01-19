This refers to the news report, ‘210 tubewells solarised in Fata’ (Jan 17). It is indeed a matter of great satisfaction that Fata has taken a lead in solarising the region’s irrigation sector and the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) by installing 210 solar powered tube wells. The region is also looking forward to install up to 1467 solar powered units for their energy needs. This achievement can be a role model for the rest of the country.

Shortage of water has taken a toll on the country’s rabi and kharif crops. There is a dire need to expand solar power energy in all provinces. One suggests that a joint venture of provinces be carried out to manufacture enough solar panels to meet the demand of all provinces. The project should be financed by the federal government .This scheme, if adopted, will not only be cost effective but will meet the country’s energy needs. The irrigation sector can take the most benefit out of it. On the other hand, this initiative will help in the production of clean energy which is essential to make Pakistan a pollution-free country.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

0



0







Clean energy was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180193-Clean-energy/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Clean energy" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180193-Clean-energy.