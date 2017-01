Islamabad: The Quaid-i-Azam University has put off the terminal examination scheduled to take place on January 19 and 20, at the eleventh hour.

Without elaborating on it, a spokesman for the university cited ‘unavoidable circumstances’ for the development as a reason. He said the new date and time for the postponed papers would be announced shortly.

