The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has asked the federal authorities to take the party on board before appointing the new Sindh governor, its information in-charge Amin-ul-Haque told The News on Wednesday.

He said Dr Farooq Sattar, the MQM-P convener, had verbally conveyed to the federal finance minister Ishaq Dar that his party’s consent should be sought before appointing the Sindh governor.

Sattar told the federal minister that as the MQM-P was the second largest political party in the Sindh Assembly, the government must take it on board so that its voice could also be heard. It seemed, he added, the MQM-P was ignored by certain quarters for the past several months.

Sattar said the province was without a home minister and the chief minister had no time for the second largest political party in the assembly. He told Dar that governor could act like a bridge between the government and the MQM-P and should not be discriminatory towards the party.

He added that the governor should listen to the problems of all parties and not carry any political tag.

The MQM-P leader told the minister that a person well versed with the political dynamics of the Karachi should be appointed the governor instead of somebody who was being rewarded for his political services.

0



0







MQM-P wants to be taken on board for new governor’s appointment was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180120-MQM-P-wants-to-be-taken-on-board-for-new-governors-appointment/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "MQM-P wants to be taken on board for new governor’s appointment" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180120-MQM-P-wants-to-be-taken-on-board-for-new-governors-appointment.