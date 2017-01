LAHORE: A 50-year-old unidentified man was found dead in Bhatti Gate police area on Tuesday.

Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy, and searching for the family of the victim.

In another incident a 50-year-old unidentified man was found dead in Naulakha police area. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.

0



0







Two bodies found was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180015-Two-bodies-found/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Two bodies found" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180015-Two-bodies-found.