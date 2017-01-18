LAHORE

PTI Ch Sarwar has said accountability can only eradicate dark nights from the country.

Poverty, inflation and unemployment can't become the future of Pakistani nation, Ch Sarwar said in a statement on Tuesday. The former governor said PTI would bring change in the leadership of Imran Khan, adding the party wanted to provide equal facilities of education, health, employment and justice to everyone in the country. He said Pakistan Tehreek Insaf is fighting for free and fair accountability and rule of law in the country. Pakistan Tehreek Insaf has become greatest and biggest public political party of Pakistan, he said.

