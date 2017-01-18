A hidden paradise

Chotok is a series of waterfalls located in a beautiful village in the Khuzdar district called Moola. The village has beautiful landscapes. The plunge pools of waterfalls are home to rare species of fish. Local and foreign tourists visit the place for fishing. However, in the recent past, tourists used dangerous chemicals to catch a fish. This contaminated the pool water and put the water life in danger. This is because of the inability of the government to supervise the region. The area is not well developed and only a few groups of tourists visit the place. Tourists are unsupervised and lack basic facilities. In order to conserve the region, proper restrooms and restaurants should be built in the region. Activities of tourists should also be supervised so that the rare species are not in danger.

The Sports and Tourism Department of Balochistan is requested to take adequate steps for the development of the region to improve the province’s tourism industry.

Faiz Mohammad

Khuzdar

