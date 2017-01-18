Print Story
X
-
Military courtsJanuary 18, 2017Print : Newspost
Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar has said that military courts are necessary to eliminate terrorism in the country. Although these courts performed well to eliminate terrorism, the main question is whether these courts follow all the requirements before dispensing justice to dangerous criminals or not. The common man might think why this job cannot be carried out by a formal judiciary? Why did
existing courts fail to provide
justice?
The government should
answer these questions. The need of the hour is to make the existing judiciary functional. Instead of introducing amendments, the government should implement the existing laws.
Tariq Hussain Khan
Karachi