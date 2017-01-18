Lack of facilities

Electricity is the basic right of the people, but unfortunately the citizens of Awaran lack this basic facility. Residents are living in extreme poverty in the earthquake-stricken region. It is a known fact that for the development of any region, availability of electricity is of prime importance. Still the residents have to use a power generator to light their homes and to run electric water pumps. The development of communication infrastructure in the province is completely out of the question.

It is the responsibility of the government to improve the province’s shoddy infrastructure. The government of Balochistan is requested to pay attention to the deplorable region, Awaran, and carry out development work at the earliest. Awaran’s residents have a right to live a comfortable life.

Saleem Ckakir

Bazdad

