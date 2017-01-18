‘No sense’ in renegotiating nuclear deal, says Rouhani 

Iran president calls Saudi Arabia to stop its aggression in Yemen

TEHRAN: President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday there was no chance of Iran renegotiating the nuclear deal with world powers if US President-elect Donald Trump demands it.

“The nuclear deal is finished, it has been approved by the UN Security Council and has become an international document. It is a multilateral accord and there is no sense in renegotiating it,” said Rouhani at a news conference a year on from the deal coming into force.

Trump frequently criticised the nuclear deal during campaigning and called for fresh negotiations, but has refused to be drawn on his plans since being elected.

His nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, has called for a “full review” of the deal.

“Mr Trump, the president-elect, has made various statements that the nuclear deal does not satisfy him, that it was not a good deal or even that it was the worst deal ever,” said Rouhani.

“These are mostly slogans, and I don’t think that when he enters the White House, something will happen. It is not a bilateral deal that he can decide he likes or doesn’t like,” the president added.

The deal was signed between Iran, the US, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

EU and British officials have this week said they would not support any renegotiation of the deal, which places strict curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for a lifting of international sanctions.

President Hassan Rouhani called on Saudi Arabia to stop its “aggression” in Yemen and “interference” across the region, during a news conference in Tehran.

“We don’t have a bilateral problem with Saudi Arabia. Our problems concern Saudi Arabia’s aggression in Yemen, its interference in Bahrain, its interference in the region,” he said.

Rouhani said some 10 countries had offered to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which severed diplomatic relations with the Islamic republic last year.

“It was the Saudis themselves who broke relations while we do not wish for that. Since then, several countries have tried to mediate, including Iraq, Kuwait and eight or 10 others,” said Rouhani.

Saudi Arabia broke off relations with Iran after a mob in Tehran stormed its embassy in January 2016 to protest the execution of a prominent cleric.

Tensions had been building between the two regional rivals, which support opposing sides in Bahrain, Syria and Yemen.

“Saudi Arabia has itself created problems by attacking a neighbouring country, which had no logic and still has none,” said Rouhani said.

“It’s in the interests of the region and of Saudi Arabia to stop as quickly as possible these attacks on Yemen.”

Iran supports the Huthi rebels in Yemen, while Saudi Arabia backs the internationally recognised government and bombs the Arabian Peninsula country almost daily.

“We hope the problems will be resolved at the root so that peace and stability are installed in the region,” said Rouhani. “Iran does not want to intervene in the interior affairs of Saudi Arabia.”

0



0







‘No sense’ in renegotiating nuclear deal, says Rouhani was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179922-No-sense-in-renegotiating-nuclear-deal-says-Rouhani/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘No sense’ in renegotiating nuclear deal, says Rouhani " is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179922-No-sense-in-renegotiating-nuclear-deal-says-Rouhani.