ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan claimed Monday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has taken the biggest U-turn in the PanamaLeaks case as Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is opting for exemption contrary to his pledge on the floor of the National Assembly that he would not do so.

Talking to journalists outside the Supreme Court, Imran said Nawaz Sharif had said in the National Assembly that they had all documents with them, whereas his lawyer had told the apex court that they had none. He asserted that the prime minister had lost moral justification to stay in office.

Imran emphasised that not him, but Nawaz Sharif had taken a U-turn. He said it is clear now that the real owner of London apartments was Maryam Nawaz and hence the Qatari letter was a lie. Imran noted that in a democratic country, morality was the real strength of a prime minister, which Nawaz Sharif had no more.

The PTI chief claimed that during the court proceedings Sheikh Rashid Ahmad was snoring during arguments by lawyer of Nawaz Sharif. Imran said the PML-N government had no idea that PanamaLeaks case would land in the Supreme Court and the prime minister would have to give answers to questions. He said the government got itself trapped by lying in the apex court.

Imran reiterated that if BBC was lying regarding Nawaz Sharif’s properties in London, then he should sue it for defamation. Imran said the nation was still waiting for money trail from the Sharif family.

