KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will conduct trials on January 22 and 23 to shortlist the players attending the training camp at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium here. The national selection committee will conduct the trials.

The training began on January 12.

As many as 60 players are attending the camp. Many of them have been selected for the first time on the basis of their performance in the recent National Championship.

Through the trials, 35-40 players will be selected for the next phase of training.

Pakistan team manager Hanif Khan said the training was in full swing and that those players who had appeared in the senior team’s training camp for the first time were playing well and learning a lot.

He said the players who were called on the basis of their good performance in the national championship were very talented.

He said some young defenders, goalkeepers and forwards were working hard and improving well.

The camp has been organised keeping in view the team’s tour to New Zealand and Australia in March.

