KARAK: The women on Monday protested the low gas pressure and excessive loadshedding in the district. A large number of protesting women from Karak city staged a sit-in on the road leading to the offices of deputy commissioner.

The women complained that there was no gas and electricity supply in the district and the people, particularly the womenfolk were faced with miseries. They added that they were unable to prepare meal and there was an acute shortage of potable water in their houses.

The protesting women later marched to the office of deputy commissioner Karak Abid Khan Wazir. Later, the elders held a meeting with the Peshawar Electric Supply Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited officials so that the issue could be resolved.

0



0







Karak women protest low gas pressure, power loadshedding was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179648-Karak-women-protest-low-gas-pressure-power-loadshedding/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Karak women protest low gas pressure, power loadshedding" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179648-Karak-women-protest-low-gas-pressure-power-loadshedding.