PESHAWAR: The provincial government has constituted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Board (KP-WBB) with immediate effect, said a communiqué.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister will be chairman of the board while minister of Forestry, Environment and Wildlife, chief secretary, additional chief secretary, secretary to government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department or his nominee, not below the rank of additional secretary, secretary to government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Right Department or his nominee, not below the rank of additional secretary, chief conservator of Forests, Peshawar, chief conservator Wildlife, Khyber will be members.

Secretary to government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department will be its Secretary.The non-official members of the board are: Israr Muhammad Khan, Ashiq Ahmad Khan, Usman Khattak, Afsarullah Wazir, (ex-chief conservator), Faisal Amin Gandapur, Yousaf Ayub and Pir Gul.

