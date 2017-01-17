CHITRAL: The anti-polio campaign was launched in 10 union councils in the district on Monday as the drive was postponed in the remaining 14 UCs due to the tough weather conditions.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Chitral Abdul Ghaffar inaugurated the anti-polio drive at the Women and Children Hospital by administering oral polio vaccine to kids. District Health Officer Dr Israrullah was also present on the occasion.

Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) District Coordinator Dr Irshad Ahmad said that 39,690 children would be vaccinated in Chitral-I, Chitral-II, Drosh-I, Drosh-II, Ayun, Arandu, Daneen, Ashrait and Koh union councils in the district.

He said the anti-polio drive would be launched in the remaining union councils after the weather conditions eased up. Dr Irshad Ahmad said that some 687 personnel were providing security to polio vaccinators in the 10 union councils.

The official said that Chitral had never reported a single polio case in the last 20 years as the parents didn’t refuse vaccination and cooperated with the Health Department and vaccinators.

