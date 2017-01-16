Emergency declared as Quetta receives record snow; roads blocked; Pak Army,

FC establish crisis centres in Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan

QUETTA: The country has come in the grip of severe cold and an emergency was declared in Balochistan on Sunday as heavy snowfall continued for the second day in different parts of the province.

Quetta received the heaviest snowfall in 11 years and the provincial capital had been cut off with Ziarat, Qilla Saifullah, Zhob, Loralai, Chaman, Bolan and Kalat. Two feet of snow, which is falling in patches, has been recorded so far in some areas of Quetta and three feet on the mountains of Ziarat and Kalat.

Moreover, traffic on roads is blocked and the Sibi-Guddu transmission line has also tripped due to which Quetta, Chaman, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin and other areas have been deprived of electricity.

Business is completely shut down due to intense weather conditions and the people are also facing transportation problems. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Crisis Management Cell has declared emergency in the whole province and sent heavy machinery to clear the roads. The PDMA has also issued emergency numbers which are 0819241133 and 0819202119.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) have also started working to restore the blocked routes between Chitral and Balochistan. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), ground links of Quetta with Karachi, Sukkur and Taftan has been re-established. Army has also formed camps to facilitate the people in Panakot and the Malakand Division.

The Lowari Tunnel in Chitral and roads from Quetta to Karachi (NHW-25), Quetta to Sukkur (NHW-65) and Taftan to Quetta (NHW-40) were cleared last night. Balochistan FC has established crisis management centres at Quetta, Sibi, Ziarat, Pishin, Loralai, Kalat and Khuzdar. Army assistance camp has also been established at Panakot, Malakand Division, for public assistance in coordination with the local administrations.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) have set up assistance camps and crisis management centres in order to provide assistance to stranded motorists and passengers on roads of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan following the heavy snowfall and rainfall in respective areas.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Sunday, heavy snowfall has blocked roads in Chitral and Balochistan where the army and FC troops have been employed to clear roads of snow and subsequently restore the vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the civil administration had issued an advisory to the general public to avoid unnecessary travelling on roads in Balochistan and GB as inclement weather might cause hurdles on their way to respective destinations.

