KP Police introduce Dispute Resolution Councils in province

ISLAMABAD: KP police adopted a strategic framework with capacity building through modern training, use of information technology and incorporation of new tools in day-to-day policing.

KP Police took the initiative of introducing Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) comprising apolitical and reputed members of the society including professionals, retired civil and military officers, educationists and lawyers etc. Members of DRCs are mandated to undertake the primary function of amicable dispute resolution along with secondary role of fact finding and supervising contested police investigations.

An elaborate code of ethics has been chalked out to ensure impartial and non-partisan behaviour of members. To dispel misperception about the concept of Jirga in the minds of common people after witnessing horrendous incidents like Mukhtaran Mai (Muzafargarh) and Ambreen of Abbottabad, the present system of DRCs will function as part of Police Order 2002 along with social and cultural norms of the land. A number of eminent lawyers and retired judges are part of these bodies.

While highlighting structure of DRCs, the report released by KP police pointed out that purpose built jury rooms have been established at police station in all district headquarters and some Tehsil Headquarters housing the DRCs to provide a respectable and comfortable ambience to the members and parties.

Each DRC consists of 21 members divided into seven panels each comprising three members. The conduct of DRCs is planned in such a manner that a panel sits in DRCs only once a week. The panels have been shaped in three individuals to outshine the concept of Jirga and jury with one arbitrator. The collective wisdom of three members in a panel outweighs the effectiveness of one arbitrator when it comes to amicable resolution of disputes.

In order to prevent misuse and monopolisation of DRCs by a selected few, the membership of DRCs is kept in a fluid state meaning that there are no permanent members and members can join and leave upon their will. A member if suspected of violating the code of conduct or misuse of his membership can be removed by the District Police Officer. With approval of DPs at district level, a thorough background check of every aspirant is undertaken for DRC membership.

The overall working of DRC is organised and planned by the secretary elected from within the members as per the prescribed procedure. A dedicated police officer is attached with every DRC to advise the members of laws as well as working as a support staff.

Highlighting working modalities for DRCs, it is worth mentioning here that a council member will not take the case on his own, however, he may recommend the applicant to police. The condition will help in preventing partiality or corruption by DRC members.

The code of ethics also categorically defines eligibility criteria for members of the council stating that one should have apolitical background. He should be well-respected, well-reputed in his community. It is worth mentioning here that although DRCs are meant to facilitate amicable resolutions of disputes among all segments of society and main focus is to provide free and expeditious justice to those vulnerable groups who find it hard to face the expensive and lengthy formal litigation processes and are thus not in a position to afford to contest complicated civil cases involving disputes over assets worth more than to Rs 0.5 million.

All willing members will work as a secretary to the council on three-month rotation basis voluntarily and police coordinator appointed with each DRC as liaison officer will be responsible for summoning both the parties and ensuring attendance before the DRC. During 2015, proactive contributions on part of DRCs in different districts of KP including Swat, Shangla, Peshawar, Mardan, Mansehra, Kohat, Hangu, Chitral, Charseda, Buner and Abbotabad were witnessed where intervention of DRCs resolved long standing issues and blood feuds.

