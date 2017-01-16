RIYADH: Shelling from Yemen has killed a Saudi soldier on the kingdom´s southern border, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

A Border Guards post in Najran region came under attack from "intensive shelling" at 5:00 pm (1400 GMT) on Saturday, killing a corporal, the ministry said.

Army troops intervened to support the Border Guards.

The corporal is the latest of more than 110 soldiers and civilians killed in southern Saudi Arabia by rocket strikes or skirmishes since a Saudi-led coalition began operations in Yemen almost two years ago.

In support of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi´s government, the alliance started air strikes after Huthi rebels and their allies overran the capital Sanaa and moved on to other parts of Yemen.

0



0







Yemen shelling kills Saudi soldier on border was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 16, 2017 and was last updated on January 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179486-Yemen-shelling-kills-Saudi-soldier-on-border/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Yemen shelling kills Saudi soldier on border" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179486-Yemen-shelling-kills-Saudi-soldier-on-border.