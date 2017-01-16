KARACHI: Pakistan Under-16 team captain Aarish Ali picked four wickets to help his side beat Australia by 29 runs in the first match of the three-match T20 series at ICC Global Cricket Academy in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan batted first and put on board 155-8 in 20 overs. Openers Ruhail Nazir (37 runs) and Zaid Khan (35 runs) batted well. Taha Mehmood scored unbeaten 25 runs. D Burrage grabbed three wickets.

Australia were bowled out for 126 in 18.5 overs. Z Keighran scored 43. Aarish captured four wickets in four overs, giving away only 12 runs. Mashal Khan picked two wickets in 3.5 overs for 28 runs. The two sides will again meet on Monday (today) at the same venue.

