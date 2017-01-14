KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has made a historic decision by sending back the authority to recruit DSPs to the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) after a passage of 42 years.

The decision was made after the recommendations of Sindh Home Department following many high level meetings between former home secretary Riaz Soomro, Sindh IG AD Khawaja, Additional Secretary Services Ghulam Ali Birhmani and Additional Secretary Home Department Mushtaq Soomro.

Talking briefly with The News, Chief Minister Syed Murad Shah said he believes in merit. He said the DSP was a senior position and that’s why his selection must be made through the SPSC.

“On the direction of our government, recently some 8,000 constables were recruited purely on merit and 10,000 more constables will be recruited on the same pattern,” the chief minister said.

