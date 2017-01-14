Print Story
ISLAMABAD: Five children died and more than 30 others were injured when an out of control truck rammed into a school building in Bagh district of Azad Kashmir on Friday morning.
The driver lost control of the vehicle due to faulty brakes and rammed into a school in Birpani area, private news channel reported. Locals and rescue officials arrived at the scene and shifted the injured children to the district headquarters hospital. Police have launched an investigation into the accident.