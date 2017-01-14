Print Story
Maulana Wasim goes missing
ISLAMABAD: Maulana Zahid Wasim has gone missing from the office of Aalmi Majlis Tahafuz-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwat. The organisation’s secretary general has reported to the Aabpara police that Maulana Wasim went out of his office on a motorcycle but did not return and his cell is also off. He demanded that the government and law enforcers act to recover the Maulana who has no dispute with anyone and “who is a soldier” of his organisation.