Residents of Adiala Road protest against low to zero gas pressure 

Rawalpindi

The residents of Munawar Colony, Defense Road, Mubarak Lane, Dhama Syedan and Jarahi Friday blocked Adiala Road in protest against zero gas pressure. The protesters raised full throated slogans against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for not supplying natural gas to consumers in severe cold weather.

As severe weather has gripped the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the protesters have complained about discriminatory treatment in terms of gas supply by SNGPL. More than 80 per cent ‘tandoors’ have been shut down in affected localities because of zero gas supply and residents have to buy ‘roti’ on higher prices.

The firewood and coal prices have also jumped up as 40 kilogram firewood is selling at Rs700 against Rs600 while 1-kilogram coal is selling at Rs70 against Rs55.

Reportedly, the residents of Chaklala Scheme-III, Shamsabad Model Colony, Sadiqabad, Dhoke Paracha, Azizabad, Tench Batta, Mughalabad, Dhoke Chaudhrian, Gulshan Shafi Colony, Ghausia Chowk, Kamalabad, Tahli Mori, Ghaziabad Colony, Harley Street, Dheri Hassanabad, Jhanda Chichi, New Shakriyal and Dhoke Kala Khan also protested against zero gas pressure on Friday.

the residents of Mohallah Muslim High School, Asghar Mall Road and surrounding areas are also facing severe gas shortage for past many weeks.

The residents of affected localities have claimed that SNGPL was meting out discriminatory treatment to them in gas supply. Majority of posh areas are enjoying full pressure of gas even in peak winter season, they alleged.

Muttahidda Naanbhais Welfare Association (MNWA) President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi has admitted regarding closure of maximum ‘tandoors’ in Rawalpindi city and cantonment board localities particularly here at Adiala Road due to zero gas pressure. Majority of ‘naanbais’ could not afford buying expensive firewood therefore they have closed down their businesses, he claimed.

The SNGPL General Manager (Rawalpindi Circle) Muhammad Zahoor denying discriminatory gas supply claims admitted that there was low gas pressure in some tail-end areas where gas lines have been laid in a unidirectional layout. “We are trying to provide full pressure gas supply to all areas,” he assured. He also said that majority of consumers using gas sucking compressors in their homes, which is illegal.

Muhammad Arshad, a protestor said that they had lodged several complaints with SNGPL regarding zero gas pressure in our area at Munawar Colony but the complaints fallen on deaf ears. Where government and why they are not taking action against SNGPL, he denounced. “Complaints on the SNGPL helpline go down the drain as officials only offer verbal assurances but never bother to visit areas where gas supply is zero,” he said.

“The gas authorities is consistently send us utility bills, but we are not getting gas which speaks volumes of the fact that they (officials) have scant idea about the gas situation in certain areas,” said Noman Ejaz, a resident of Dhoke Juma.

Sajid Hussain, a resident of Adiala Road said that they were tired to observe protest demonstrations and blockages of roads but SNGPL is not feeling shame yet.

