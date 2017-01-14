PESHAWAR: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ziaullah Afridi on Friday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to apologise to people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for failing to hold the corrupt people accountable.

Speaking at a press conference here, he alleged that officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission (KPEC) accused one another of corruption and had been unable to bring the corrupt to book.

Ziaullah Afridi was elected as MPA from the provincial assembly constituency PK-1, Peshawar, on the PTI’s ticket.

The MPA said the officials of KPEC were getting hefty salaries amounting to millions of rupees, but their performance was dismal. He asked the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) look into the matter and take action against the corrupt.

The former provincial minister accused Chief Minister Pervez Khattak of using the KPEC to victimise his rivals. He said that Imran Khan, who spoke about good governance and morality, should take notice of the allegations of KPEC officials.

