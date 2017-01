Pakistan Railways Minster Khawaja Saad Rafiq has directed formation of Project Management Unit (PMU) to connect Gwadr with rail network. During a meeting at at Railway Headquarters here on Friday, the federal minster also directed the officers concerned to ensure transparency in buying land in Gwadar for railway stations. —Correspondent

0



0







Railway project was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179026-Railway-project/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Railway project" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179026-Railway-project.