ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Friday proposed certain measures to improve liquidity risk management in open-end equity oriented funds after consultation with the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP).

As per the requirements, all equity funds and funds of funds would have to maintain at least five percent of net assets in cash and cash equivalents, to meet immediate liquidity needs.

All AMCs should ensure compliance with this requirement by February 15, 2017, the SECP statement said.

Furthermore, all AMCs on behalf of funds would be required to make arrangements with banks/DFI, in advance for borrowing to deal with unexpected redemptions. However, the borrowing should not exceed 15 percent of net assets of the funds. All AMCs should ensure compliance with this requirement by March 1, 2017.

The requirements also included that in case where redemption requests exceed 10 percent of the total number of units in issue of the fund on any one dealing day, the redemption requests of AMCs and its sponsors would have the last priority in redemption on that day.

The SECP further advised MUFAP to review illiquid securities in lieu of best international practices regarding codification of such securities in the context of open end funds.

In this regard, the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistanwas advised to develop criteria for illiquid securities and maximum limit for holding illiquid securities in open-end funds.

This direction has been issued to meet the changing industry dynamics, implementing international best practices and safeguarding investors’ interest by deterring loss of investor confidence and thus stopping erosion of assets under management.

The direction reduces the risk that funds would be unable to meet their redemption obligations and simultaneously mitigate dilution of remaining investors’ interests.

