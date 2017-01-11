LAHORE

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera has said that technical supervisors are being inducted to supervise and monitor IT system at the district level.

He issued directions in this regard while addressing a video-link RPOs' conference held at Central Police Office on Tuesday. All regional and district police officers participated in the conference through video link.

The IGP said that the supervisors would be responsible for the maintenance of computer systems being used by the Front Desks and police station officials. The IGP said as Roznamcha and FIR systems were online from January 1, 2017, it was the responsibility of the DPOs to monitor and supervise it, because the newly-introduced systems needed appropriate monitoring.

Moharars and investigation officers should ensure that computerisation of police record is done in their presence to avoid any errors because the police station assistants working at the front desks were newly inducted and were not well aware of legal complications.

IGP also said that Dak load from RPO and DPO offices to police stations would lessen due to the online system because applications of citizens submitted at the regional and district police offices would automatically be forwarded to the circle officers or SHOs through online system and it would also help in timely legal proceedings on applications by the officers concerned.

Directing all the DPOs, he said that cases of departmental promotion of police officials should be completed and meritorious officials should be promoted through the promotion board meetings without any delay. He said the officers responsible for deliberate delay in promotions of police officials should not expect any favour for them.

The IGP also said that all DPOs should ensure that in every police station of their district, the booklet of new welfare policy was available so that police officials were aware of the welfare policy for them. He gave strict directions to all DPOs to make fuel bills generation mechanism more transparent.

