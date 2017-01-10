CHARSADDA: The police claimed to have seized 30kg hashish and arrested two drug-traffickers during checking in Sardaryab area on Monday.

Talking to reporters, in-charge City Police Station Wilayat Khan said that acting on a tip-off, the police signaled a vehicle (RLC-585) to stop at Sardaryab checkpost. He said upon thorough search, the police recovered 30kg hashish from hidden cavities of the vehicle and arrested two teenage drug-traffickers identified as Atif and Anwar, residents of Peshawar.

During primarily interrogation, Atif said that he was grade-9 student and worked in Karkhano Market, Peshawar. “I had no knowledge regarding the presence of hashish in the vehicle,” he added. The police registered the case and started investigation after impounding the vehicle.

0



0







30kg hashish seized, two arrested in Charsadda was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177982-30kg-hashish-seized-two-arrested-in-Charsadda/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "30kg hashish seized, two arrested in Charsadda" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177982-30kg-hashish-seized-two-arrested-in-Charsadda.