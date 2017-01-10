The Awami National Party (ANP) would soon hold a public meeting to reorganise the party for 2018 general elections, announced the party’s provincial general secretary Younus Khan Buneri, on Monday.

Yet to announce a date for the meeting, the event would be held in connection with the death anniversaries of the party’s founder Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan alias Bacha Khan and his predecessor, also son, Wali Khan. The meeting would be addressed by the party chief Asfandyar Wali.

The party’s high command would be visiting the city to reorganise the party in Sindh and will then issue a strategy for the upcoming general elections, Buneri stated.

“We have mobilised our activists who were scared away but were quietly watching the politics unfold; which puzzled not only ANP workers but all city dwellers,” he said.

Citing attacks on the party during the 2013 election campaigning, he said the ANP had suffered a setback when its contesting candidates were killed, compelling the party’s leadership to boycott the elections.

“Since then the party was out of the political scene in Sindh, with zero representation in the provincial assembly.”

However, the ANP would now revamp its structure by holding corner meetings, and bring its supporters back into mainstream politics, Buneri asserted. He further claimed that the tactics did not discourage party workers.

“We continued with our political training while being confined to our own space,” he added.

The provincial ANP leader observed that nothing could eliminate the party’s workforce and that it survived despite all conspiracies and intrigues of its rivals.

“Those who targeted have vanished or have stand divided into factions,” he said.

Buneri further stated that the ANP faced tough times but had successfully regained its previous position, proving that an organisation spread all over the country could not be marginalised by brute force.

ANP’s comeback in provincial level politics had caused much worry to its opponents, and time will show that it would win the 2018 elections, he further claimed.

The city was standing at a crossroads and the government would have to transfer powers to the local bodies to overcome this situation, he said.

Buneri further added that the power struggle in the city had rendered the life of a common resident miserable, while the metropolis continues to become a garbage dump.

