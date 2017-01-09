No one can escape future tsunami: Imran

PML-N says Imran starts rallies

whenever he sees defeat in court cases

Says PM purchased properties in name of Maryam

BAHAWALPUR: The Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said on Sunday that no one would be able to escape from future tsunami. Addressing a public gathering at the hockey ground in Bahawalpur, Imran Khan alleged that the prime minister purchased properties in the UK with stolen money.

Referring to his hard work during his cricket days, particularly practice to improve his bowling, he said that through hard work and practice, he improved his bowling. “And Nawaz Sharif, through his corrupt practices, improved his corruption ability and now he has become a corruption expert,” Imran alleged.

The PTI chief said due to corruption of the incumbent rulers, debt against every Pakistani has gone up by Rs35,000. Imran said Bahawalpur’s people had always boosted the PTI Janoon. He said almost two-and-a-half years ago, he had announced Islamabad ‘dharna’ during his Bahawalpur visit after watching the wisdom and passion of the Bahawalpur people. He said the PTI's Islamabad sit-in gave the entire Pakistan political maturity and eagerness. He said the dharna in 2014 was a turning point for the country’s politics. He said today’s Janoon in the masses contact campaign was reflective of people’s mind who wanted a change and get rid of the corrupt rulers.

Referring to the sense of deprivation in south Punjab due to the wrong policies of the rulers, Imran said more than 57 percent development budget of Punjab was being spent in Lahore, which is a great injustice with the people of south Punjab. He said when the PTI would come to power, it would redress the deprivation in south Punjab by its just policies. He said the people of Multan don’t need metro bus. He gave a call to the participants for preparing themselves for another march, for which a call can be given any time to get rid of the corrupt rulers.

Referring to continuous defeat of the Pakistan cricket team, he said there was no scarcity of talent in Pakistan. In fact, he said, Pakistan has no domestic cricket system, adding that there was no need to worry, as soon the PTI would come in power and develop a cricket system.

Earlier, Sheikh Rasheed addressed the public gathering and said that Qatari prince and Saifur Rehman were one and the same and Saifur Rehman once again has succeeded in getting the Port Qasim coal power project.

PTI leaders Jahangir Tareen, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ishaq Khan Khakwani and Aleem Khan also addressed the gathering.

Meanwhile, dozens of young workers of the PTI were injured while crossing the barbed wire to reach near the stage. As Imran entered the meeting place, every PTI worker attempted to cross the barbed wire. It resulted in injuries to dozens of youths who had come to participate in the public meeting from far-flung areas of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Lodhran districts.

Agencies add: Imran Khan said the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has become an agent of Nawaz Sharif, adding that he would not be able to save himself and Nawaz Sharif from tsunami.

He alleged that Nawaz Sharif was telling lies on the Panama issue. He said that the whole case is that Nawaz Sharif purchased the properties in the name of Maryam Nawaz, adding that if justice was done in this case, Pakistan would change and no one would dare to shift money abroad after stealing it from Pakistan. He said no power could stop Pakistan from becoming a great country. Imran said that the country would become bankrupt if debts were taken to run it.

Imran said the faces of 'motu' gang have changed while repeatedly speaking falsehood. He said the ICIJ published the emails of Moseck Fonesca, adding that the Nawaz Sharif is also included in Panama. Imran said he had protested outside the flats in 1998. Imran said Hassan Nawaz was studying in 1999 and after two years he became millionaire. He said the price of the four flats in 2006 was four billion rupees. He said the farmers of South Punjab need financial support, fertilisers on cheap rates and loans. He said the people need hospitals, schools and jobs.

He said that money which should be spent on the people is being embezzled by big corrupt people. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Talal Chaudhry said Imran Khan starts public rallies whenever he sees loss in any court case. He said the PML-N gets most votes from Southern Punjab as the party didn’t discriminate between rural and urban areas.

Talking to a private TV channel, Talal Chaudhry said Imran will not be able to provide proof for his accusations, adding that he did not provide evidence in the court. The PML-N leader said Imran Khan is a confused person and he wants to pressurise the court. He said Imran Khan has become political orphan.

Talal said the same slogans were raised by the PPP during the last elections about south Punjab. He said if the PML-N had not delivered in south Punjab, then the people would not have voted for it in the last elections.

He said Shahbaz Sharif is working for the people of whole Punjab without the discrimination of south, central and north Punjab. Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the PM Dr Asif Kirmani said the PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi should avoid his bid to influence the superior judiciary.

Dr Kirmani in a statement said both Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Imran Khan considered it justice when a court verdict was in their favour, while the courts always decided cases on the basis of facts and evidence. He said Imran had no evidence to prove his allegations which he was hurling without any basis.

0



0







No one can escape future tsunami: Imran was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 09, 2017 and was last updated on January 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177827-No-one-can-escape-future-tsunami-Imran/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "No one can escape future tsunami: Imran" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177827-No-one-can-escape-future-tsunami-Imran.