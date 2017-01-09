Briefs

Punjab CM condoles death of Rauf Sheikh

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Rauf Sheikh, senior journalist and editor coordination, The News Lahore. The CM expressed condolences and sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Arms recovered in Bajaur search

By our correspondent

KHAR: The security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur Agency, official sources said on Sunday.The sources said the forces launched a search operation in Mamond tehsil and recovered 11 rocket launchers, 19 landmines and an anti-tank mine. No arrest was made during the search.

‘CPEC to strengthen Pak-China ties’

By our corrrespondent

FAISALABAD: China and Pakistan are enjoying time-tested relations that are being further strengthened in academia, business and trade, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan. He was talking to Chinese experts, who visited the UAF to attend a four-day teachers training workshop of trainers of all four Confucius Institutes (CIs) in the country. He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was further strengthening relations between the two countries. He said that the academic ties with the Chinese universities were being boosted to get benefit from each other experiences. He said that the Chinese universities were proving their mettle globally in every field.

Punjab Agriculture dept being centralised

By our correspondent

LAHORE: The operations of the Punjab Agriculture Department are being centralised to bring harmony among its various wings, said a senior official on Sunday. Muhammad Mahmood, Secretary Agriculture Punjab said the step would help in putting synchronized efforts for the development of agriculture sector and betterment of farmers. Meanwhile, the department has initiated a programme to collect 2.8 million soil samples from across the province with a view to guiding farmers about cultivation of suitable crops and use of other inputs.

