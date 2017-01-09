KARACHI: A top official of Marta Women Football Club expressed concerns over the lack of women football activities in Karachi.

In a press statement issued by the club on Sunday, its patron Pirzada Ajmal Farooqui said it was alarming that no women football activities are being held at the provincial metropolis.

“It is the responsibility of the Ministry of Youth Affairs to look into these matters,” Pirzada observed.

“Despite the availability of funds, the said department has failed to draft sporting events calendar,” he said.

He announced that Marta Women FC would organise three tournaments this year in which registered teams would be given a chance.

0



0







Lack of football activities concerns Marta Women FC was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 09, 2017 and was last updated on January 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177779-Lack-of-football-activities-concerns-Marta-Women-FC/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Lack of football activities concerns Marta Women FC" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177779-Lack-of-football-activities-concerns-Marta-Women-FC.