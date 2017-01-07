UAF lists innovations

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has published a catalogue comprising 101 innovations/technologies introduced by its different departments.

The catalogue is published by the UAF Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation on the directions of university Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan. The catalogue summarises 101 technologies, which have enormous commercialisation value. There are new varieties of cotton and mustard with competitive advantage of determinate growth and potential for mechanical harvesting. Three new hybrids of maize with high pro-vitamin A contents are ready for release in the public domain.

Transgenic sugarcane is in the testing process. Ten new mango selections are being promoted. Two new breeds of backyard poultry have been developed. A large number of mechanical and agricultural engineering innovations have been made available for industrial manufacturing.

The plant and animal pests and diseases are being addressed through environmentally safe interventions. Water and energy solutions have been developed for easy adoptions with a focus on renewable options.

A special emphasis has been placed on reducing post-harvest losses and value-addition to capture markets in and outside the country. New flour blending and fortification technologies are made available to address malnutrition in children and women.

The technologies developed by the Institute of Horticulture Sciences include new premium quality mango genotypes, mango sea freight technology, modified sun-drying techniques for dates, strawberry packaging in plastic punnets, sanitised citrus nursery, sanitised guava nursery production technology, commercialisation of button mushroom, commercialisation of new cut flowers for Pakistani markets and rosa centifolia.

The technologies of the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences include rhizogold, rhizogold plus, D rhizogold, formulation of bioherbicide for weeds control in wheat and formulation of acidfied organic product for enhancing phosphorus use efficiency in maize. The Department Of Agronomy technologies include moringa, quinoa, direct seeded rice technology, seed enhancement technology and dry chain technology. The technologies developed by the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics include PB-896, brassica oilseed and multipurpose grain sorghum. The technologies by the Centre of Agricultural Biochemistry and Biotechnology (Cabb) include herbicide tolerant transgenic sugarcane and red rot resistant transgenic sugarcane. The Institute of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development technologies include creation of knowledge-based society through agricultural technology transfer via FM radio, cyber extension Zarai Baithak and community mobilisation through outreach. The Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology technologies include energy efficient solar milk chiller, solar distillation system and glass glazed solar tunnel dryer.

