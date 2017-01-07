Lost bags forced Aubameyang to dress down: CAF

ABUJA, Nigeria: Lost luggage left Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang under-dressed at African football’s glitzy annual award ceremony, organisers said on Friday.

Aubameyang jetted in to the Nigerian capital, Abuja, as the reigning Confederation of African Football (CAF) footballer of the year.

But while his peers and dignitaries were dressed formally, the 27-year-old Gabon forward was forced to attend the ceremony in casual clothing, including a T-shirt and baseball cap.

“Aubameyang only arrived at the Hilton Hotel in Abuja an hour before the event without his bags, as they were missing in transit. That was why he dressed that way,” said CAF spokesman Junior Biyam.

The Gabon skipper himself took to social media to explain why he did not dress up for the occasion.

“That moment when you just arrive for the ceremony of african player of the year and they lost our baggage!! so that’s how we dress tonight,” he wrote on Instagram.

