Decent public transport in Rawalpindi demanded

Rawalpindi

No doubt Metro Bus Service has proved a blessing in rain for the commuters, but those who live out of the way or to whom its route does not suite face hell like situation due to poor public transport system in the city.

One witnessed all wagon stops like Kutcherry, Rawal Road, Airport Road, Khanna, Pirwadhai, Adiala Road and several others full of passengers, waiting for private transport amidst severe cold and heavy rain.

The Metro Bus Service attracts people of all age including men, women, children and old due to its comfort as commuters enjoy a cozy condition in these buses in cold weather. But, majority of the commuters is deprived of this service as this service does not suite to them being not near to their destinations. In the state of helplessness, the commuter even women, as per routine, are seen running behind wagons. The commuters have demanded Chief Minister Punjab to start a strong transport system within the city which could approach maximum areas.

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Khalid Yameen has admitted that a large number of commuters are deprived of Metro Bus Service as buses do not cover all routes. Last time, we had invited private bus companies to launch their service within city routes. Some of them sowed interest to launch bus service within the city routes, he said. “We are trying to provide a better transport system to public,” he assured.

There is no organised inter-city public transport system in place and private transporters running wagons, pickups and auto-rickshaws are relied upon to fill the gap. The transporters have set 10 routes for wagons and around 12 for pickups in the city, while auto and motorcycle rickshaws rule the old and congested areas. Locals repeatedly complain about transporters overloading their vehicles especially wagons in which they use the small space behind the drivers’ seat meant for luggage to accommodate three passengers.

The passengers of Metro Buses were enjoying travel during rain, while passengers of other routes like Pirwadhai, Kutcherry, Airport Road, Rawal Road, Adiala Road, Khanna, Highway, Pindora Road etc have to bear severe cold and heavy rains. Some of commuters were seen warming their hands after lighting fire here at different wagon stops during rain on Friday. The most embarrassing thing that majority of wagon stops are without shed.

Women passengers faced very difficult situation during rain to catch a wagon. In the overloaded wagons women passengers are only allowed to be seated next to the drivers’ seat, where maximum two women can be accommodated.

The Metro Bus Service starts at around 7:00am till 10:00pm. Commuter of all ages particularly government employees who board the bus from different stations seemed happy to have the new service. The bus completes its route from Rawalpindi Saddar to Islamabad Secretariat in 45 minutes. Long queues were seen at the ticket booth every day. People in the twin cities, especially females expressed happiness over Metro Bus Service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Ladies are convinced that the service has provided them a sense of security and dignity.

Contrary to this, in the absence of a suitable mode of public transport on other routes, people are being forced to purchase their own vehicles which is increasing traffic and burdening the fragile road infrastructure of Rawalpindi.

According to the motor registration branch of Rawalpindi excise office, every day 15 to 20 new private vehicles and eight commercial vehicles are registered, while the number of motorcycles is around 35. The number is low because most people prefer registering their vehicles in the neighbouring Islamabad, which adds to the resale value of their cars and motorcycles.

People belong to all walks of life have demanded the government to start a decent bus transport system within city covering all areas to accommodate public. The government can establish different service roads to run another bus service in city areas which will also decrease rush of private vehicles and bikes, they hoped.

