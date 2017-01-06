KARACHI: PTF Pre-ITF Level One Yellow Badge Umpiring Course concluded with twelve participants passing the course at S Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex.

White Badge referees Arif Qureshi and Shahzad Akhter Alvi were the tutors of this course.

A total of 25 persons appeared in the course from all over the country and twelve of them passed the test.

The successful participants included Uzma Waqar, Qudsia Raja, Aysha Zaman, Hasnain, Atiqur Rehman, Muhammad Safeer, Farhanullah Khan, Farhan Tahir, Shahbaz Imran, Amanuwal Anwar and Aneeba Sadiq.

Pakistan Tennis Federation secretary Khalid Rehmani announced on the occasion that two more such courses would be held soon.

