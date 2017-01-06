KARACHI: KMC Stadium, Karachi’s important football venue, is set to get a boost as Rs19 million has been sanctioned for its rebuilding.

Ahmed Jan, who has the charge of the venue, told ‘The News’ on Thursday that two senior officials of the KMC sports wing, Abbas Saif and Khursheed Shah, visited the stadium on Wednesday.

For the last several years, the venue has been in a dilapidated state.

Saif also announced that a KMC Child Academy would be established at the venue.

Ahmed Jan, a former FIFA referee, will head the academy at which talented young footballers from Lyari will be enrolled.

0



0







Rs19 million approved for KMC Football Stadium was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177124-Rs19-million-approved-for-KMC-Football-Stadium/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rs19 million approved for KMC Football Stadium" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177124-Rs19-million-approved-for-KMC-Football-Stadium.