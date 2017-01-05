DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Five cops were among 20 persons injured in a roadside bomb explosion here on Wednesday, police sources said. Terrorists had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Dera Ismail Khan-Bannu Road near Minar Masjid that went off when a police van of the Cantonment Police Station was passing through the area. The police van was hit by the blast and five cops sustained injuries. They included Attaur Rehman, Asif Khan, Baqir, driver Mukhtiar Ahmad and Alauddin. Besides, 15 other persons, all civilians, sustained injuries.

