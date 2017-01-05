to inquire into Naila Rind’s death

A friend of Rind dies of shock caused by the tragic incident

SUKKUR: The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Wednesday directed the commissioner and the DIG of Hyderabad to submit a detailed report on the death of a final-year student of Sindh University, Naila Rind.

Naila Rind, 22, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room. An inquiry committee under the Commissioner of Hyderabad, Qazi Shahid Pervez, and the Deputy Commissioner of Jamshoro, Munawar Ali Mahesar, has been constituted on the instructions of the chief minister.

The committee members visited the hostel room where Naila’s body had been found.

They also recorded statements of some people. They also met the vice chancellor of Sindh University. Meanwhile, there were reports that a friend of Naila Rind, Naseem Mallah, died on Wednesday due to the shock she got from her friend’s death.

Naseem Mallah, 42, was also a final-year student at Sindh University. She died at the Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences where she had been taken to in a serious condition. Naseem Mallah was a mother of seven children.

0



0







Committee formed on CM’s instructions was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176955-Committee-formed-on-CMs-instructions/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Committee formed on CM’s instructions" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176955-Committee-formed-on-CMs-instructions.