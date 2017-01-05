‘No block allocations in ADP 2017-18’

LAHORE

The Punjab government has decided not to make any block allocations in the Annual Development Programme (ADP-2017-18) while development projects would be focused in the light of new local government system.

“No block allocations would be made while specific allocations for development schemes-wise would be considered. The government’s flagships initiatives are being properly funded”, said the Chairman Planning and Development Punjab Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan presiding over the consultation session on formulation of new ADP-2017-18 and mid-year review of ADP 2016-17 at P&D Complex, Lahore.

Provincial Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all administrative secretaries from the Punjab government, members P&D Board, Joint Chief Economist P&D, Director PERI & other higher officials concerned attended the session.

Jahanzeb Khan addressing the participants said that Punjab P&D had now scheduled the meeting of mid-year review of Annual Development Programme 2016-17 from 16th of January to 20th of January, 2017. In this meeting, slow pace on-going schemes being executed by the administrative departments would be examined thoroughly and additional funding if required would be decided to complete these schemes. He also said P&D Department had already announced deadline of 31st of January for all the departments to furnish its complete status of surplus funds, which would be utilised properly and timely on the other development schemes.

Planning and development chairman emphasised that administrative departments and development partners should sit together to finalise the projects for inclusion in next ADP 2017-18. In this connection, the P&D Department will accommodate both at any stage. He reiterated that “administrative department’s performance is the performance of P&D. Every administrative secretary should act as a finance manager and planning manager. Therefore, we should work together for the better cause of good nation.” The P&D has to formulate Punjab ADP with the help of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he disclosed. Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that government departments had now utilised funds of Rs143 billion against the development schemes. He advised the administrative departments to share the completed schemes up to 30th of June. He disclosed the meeting that development schemes of major sectors had been received in the P&D Department for timely diversion of the funds. P&D Department would prepare its ADP first draft from 1st of February to 15th of March while in May draft ADP would be furnished to finance department and will be submitted to Assembly in June for final approval.

Addressing the development session, Finance Secretary Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh said Punjab Finance Department would ensure availability of funds with the respective administrative departments. Issues of releasing funds will have to be settled timely with finance department by the departments concerned.

At the development forum, it has been highlighted that under the new local government setup, district education authority will implement the education sector schemes in districts. The scheme of Kisan Package is being closely monitored.

Reception counters: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Punjab Shamail Ahmad Khawaja Wednesday inaugurated the new waiting room and reception counters for the contributors of Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund at the ground floor of Alfalah Building. This comfortable arrangement has been evolved through renovation and re-decoration with the latest online information technology system to facilitate the government officials who contribute from their monthly salaries towards the benevolent funds.

Secretary (Funds) S&GAD Sahibzadi Wasimah Umer, Administrative Officer Benevolent Fund, Waqar Azeem, Administrator Alfalah Building and others received ACS Punjab at Alfalah Building and gave him detailed briefing regarding the facilities extended to the contributors during the year 2016.

The ACS was informed that 41,068 government officials had benefited from benevolent fund; 32,355 cheques for educational scholarships, 3,768 cheques for marriage grant, 3,205 cheques for farewell grant, 1,740 cheques for death grant had been issued while 671 approval letters for monthly stipend issued during this period. ACS Shamail Ahmad Khawaja stressed upon the workers of Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund to extend their utmost cooperation to the applicants of benevolent fund under different categories and serve the humanity in its real sense.

The Punjab government will take care of the servants of provincial government and will do every possible measure which could help enhance welfare work for them.

0



0







‘No block allocations in ADP 2017-18’ was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176797-No-block-allocations-in-ADP-2017-18/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘No block allocations in ADP 2017-18’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176797-No-block-allocations-in-ADP-2017-18.