A police officer could be facing legal action after he wrongfully detained a woman at the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) station overnight.

As per reports, a sub-inspector of the ACLC, Rizwan, took a woman into custody from Burns Road for having contacts with a car lifter.

Senior police officials confirmed that the SI did not follow procedure and the way the woman was taken into custody was illegal.

There were no female police officers when the woman was taken into custody, neither were there any female officers present at the station where she was held, sources added. The woman had alleged that the SI had tortured her during custody.

A case of kidnapping, abuse of power and other charges was filed against the police officer at the Aram Bagh police station.

Cop held for wrongfully detaining woman was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176795-Cop-held-for-wrongfully-detaining-woman/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cop held for wrongfully detaining woman" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176795-Cop-held-for-wrongfully-detaining-woman.