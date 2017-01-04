LONDON: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has criticised the Premier League’s festive fixture list calling the schedule the most “uneven” he has seen in 20 years.

Wenger’s team visit Bournemouth on Tuesday just two days after hosting Crystal Palace in the league but leaders Chelsea are not in action until Wednesday after their 4-2 victory over Stoke on Saturday.

“It is, in 20 years, the most uneven Christmas period I have seen on the fixture front,” the 67-year-old manager, who took the Arsenal job in 1996, told the reporters.

“The difference of rest periods is absolutely unbelievable, compared to the other teams it is unbelievable.”

With the Frenchman looking to rotate his squad, midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Francis Coquelin and defender Shkodran Mustafi are all set for a return to the starting lineup against ninth-placed Bournemouth after being on the bench during Sunday’s 2-0 win over Palace.

