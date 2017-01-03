SUKKUR: The U.S.-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W) at the Mehran University of Engineering & Technology (MUET) will host an international conference on water security and climate change in Pakistan.

Ghulam Hussain Dars, assistant professor at the USPCAS-W, said that the conference is to be held in August 2017 either at Islamabad or Karachi. A meeting to discuss the agenda of the conference was held at USPCAS-W.

The participants of the meeting were of the view that Pakistan is among the ten most affected countries on the Global Climate Risk Index. Dars said that the objective of the proposed conference was to undertake a professional assessment of the expert literature on the various elements of this challenge. He said that an announcement for submission of research papers would be made soon.

