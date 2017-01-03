MULTAN: Former PTI leader Javed Hashmi has said that resignation could not be taken from Nawaz Sharif even at gunpoint.

Talking to media, he said in 1999, Gen Mehmood brought resignation and order of dissolution of assemblies to Nawaz Sharif for his signature, but the then prime minister did not sign. He said Gen Mehmood took out his gun but Nawaz said if he wanted to kill him, so be it. He said Gen Mehmood did not kill Nawaz and a man of Gen Rashid Qureshi had told Imran Khan this story. He said he would contest next elections. He said he was against what was going on in the PTI as Imran had said that the PM’s resignation would come the moment they gathered in Lahore.

