Habib Bank reclaim One-Day Cup title

KARACHI: Skipper Ahmed Shehzad and Imam-ul-Haq hit fine fifties as Habib Bank Limited (HBL) reclaimed the title when they defeated Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) by five wickets in the final of the National One-day Cup for Departments here at National Stadium on Monday.

Shehzad hit 68 and the left-handed Imam chipped in with calculated 56 as HBL achieved the 233-run target with 14 balls to spare.

Left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman left the field after developing a side strain, when he was on 25. Shehzad joined Imam and the duo batted comfortably as the track had nothing special for the bowlers.

Shehzad, who finished the tournament as the leading scorer with 653 runs, struck nine fours and one six in his rapid 51-ball feat. Imam smacked six fours from 85 balls.

After the partnership was broken HBL lost a few quick wickets and were, at one stage, 174-5.

But all-rounder Fahim Ashraf (34*) and Zohaib Khan (29*) did not panic and scored 61 runs for the sixth wicket unbroken partnership to take their team home safely.

Fahim hit four fours and one six from 50 balls. Zohaib smacked one four from 44 deliveries.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi fell for eight which he scored off six balls. He was stumped by keeper Saifullah Bangash off the bowling of left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar. Afridi hit a six over mid-off off the bowling of tall left-arm spinner Mohammad Irfan.

Irfan (3-48) and Zafar (2-53) bowled well.

HBL skipper Ahmed Shehzad won the crucial toss and invited SSGC to bat. In the initial overs, SSGC faced great trouble and at one stage they were reeling at 31-3. But former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik (93) took the responsibility and built the innings in a disciplined manner. He put on 57 for the fourth wicket with Asif Zakir, who struck 51-ball 41, striking five fours.

Malik added 55 for the fifth wicket with skipper Fawad (22), who hit one four from 30 balls. Malik hammered nine fours in his 92-ball feat.

Mohammad Irfan smashed 20 not out off just 11 balls, hitting two fours and one six. Keeper Saifullah made 16 off 20 balls with one four.

Left-arm paceman Usman Shinwari (2-56) and spinner Zohaib Khan (2-22) were the successful bowlers.

Afridi also bowled a good spell, picking 1-42 in ten overs.

HBL skipper Ahmed Shehzad was happy with the result. “It was a great team effort. The credit also goes to coach Kabir Khan who worked hard with us,” Shehzad told reporters after the showdown.

“We had to make some tough decisions during the event but you need to do such things if you want to achieve something big,” Shehzad said.

“I was also in fine form and was middling the ball well. Afridi’s inclusion in the side in the crunch game was a real boost to the side as he bowled well on the flat track,” the Test opener said.

SSGC captain Fawad said that the initial 20 overs went against them. “We were hurt in the initial 20 overs as we scored at a slow pace and also lost a few quick wickets. I think 260 would have been a good score to defend. It is not good when toss plays a role in a match. Tell me why teams don’t bat first after winning the toss. Because there is something in the track that forces them to bowl first when they win the toss,” Alam said. He praised HBL for the way they played.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan graced the closing ceremony. The winners HBL were handed over a purse of Rs1 million and a trophy.

SSGC got Rs500,000 and the runners-up trophy.

Ahmed Shehzad got two awards of Rs50,000 each as the man of the final and best batsman of the tournament. He scored 653 runs. Same amounts were awarded to Fahim Ashraf (HBL, best bowler, 19 wickets) and Kamran Ghulam (NBP, best all-rounder, 16 wickets, 196 runs).

Score Board

HBL won the toss

SSGC

Awais Zia run out 7

Umar Amin c Fakhar b Usman 13

Adil Amin c Aftab b Shahid 6

Asif Zakir c Usman b Zohaib 41

Shoaib Malik c Fakhar b Fahim 93

*Fawad Alam c Ahmed b Zohaib 22

†Saifullah Bangash b Usman 16

M Irfan (2) not out 20

Zafar Gohar not out 2

Extras (lb 2, w 10) 12

Total (7 wickets; 50 overs) 232

Did not bat: Zia-ul-Haq, Ahmed Jamal

Fall: 1-9, 2-24, 3-31, 4-88, 5-143, 6-176, 7-208

Bowling: Aftab 9-0-34-0; Fahim 10-1-48-1 (1w); Usman 10-1-56-2 (3w); Shahid 10-1-42-1 (1w); Ali 5-0-28-0 (1w); Zohaib 6-0-22-2

HBL

Imam-ul-Haq c Fawad b Irfan 56

Fakhar Zaman retired hurt 25

*Ahmed Shehzad c Asif b Irfan 68

Aftab Alam c Umar b Irfan 9

Rameez Aziz b Zafar Gohar 0

Zohaib Khan not out 29

Shahid Afridi st Saifullah b Zafar 8

Fahim Ashraf not out 34

Extras (lb 1, w 5) 6

Total (5 wickets; 47.4 overs) 235

Did not bat: Ali Shafiq, †Jamal Anwar, Usman Khan

Fall: 0-38*, 1-143, 1-147*, 2-158, 3-163, 4-165, 5-174

Bowling: Shoaib 8-1-31-0 (2w); Ahmed 7-0-36-0 (1w); Irfan (2) 10-0-48-3 (1w); Zia 8.4-0-41-0 (1w); Zafar 10-0-53-2; Adil 4-0-25-0

Result: HBL won by 5 wickets

Series: HBL won the 2016/17 Departmental One-Day Cup

Umpires: Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza. Match referee: M Anees

