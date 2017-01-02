2017 to be year of completion of projects: CM

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said the journey of progress and prosperity, the foundation of which has been laid in 2016, will be speedily forwarded in 2017.

He said there would be politics of progress of the country and prosperity of the people in 2017 and it would be the year of completion of promises and projects. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, rapid development made in different sectors during last year in the tenure of the PML-N government was unprecedented. Development projects, including energy projects are being executed speedily with high standard, he added.

According to a handout, Shahbaz Sharif said various projects were also being completed rapidly under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said work was being carried out round-the-clock on 1,320 Megawatt Coal Power Project in Sahiwal and it would be completed in the beginning of next year. He said there would be politics of only progress and prosperity and not agitation and anarchy. People wanted to create hurdles in the development and prosperity of the people and the country through jugglery would fail in future like before, he added.

He said the people who wanted to hamper progress and prosperity of the masses had become politically isolated. There is a need for enemies of progress and prosperity to review their attitude, he added. He said the people of Pakistan wanted only progress, prosperity and peace.

Shahbaz Sharif said there was no value of personal interests before the interests of Pakistan and PML-N had always done the politics of norms. He said all have to move jointly for development and prosperity of the country and achieve the lost destiny of the nation. He said that 2017 would be the year of completion of projects. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PML-N.

Istanbul attack: Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the incident of terrorism in Istanbul, Turkey.

He has expressed deep grief over loss of human lives in the incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured persons. According to a handout, the chief minister expressed complete solidarity with Turk leadership and people and strongly condemned the incident of terrorism. Shahbaz Sharif said he is grieved over loss of precious human lives; people of Pakistan especially Punjab are with their Turk brethren in this hour of distress and equally share the grief of the bereaved families. All our sympathies are with the bereaved families, he added.

He said Turkey and Pakistan are facing the menace of terrorism and undoubtedly, terrorism is an international challenge which will have to be coped with joint efforts and take steps in a coordinated manner for eliminating this scourge.

