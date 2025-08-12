Nepal makes 97 Himalayan peaks free to climb to boost tourism

Nepal will let climbers scale 97 Himalayan peaks for free over the next two years. The move aims to attract more visitors to the country’s remoted and less explored areas.

The offer comes as Nepal raises the cost of climbing Mount Everest during its peak season to $15,00 starting this September. It is the first fee increase in nearly 10 years.

Nepal tourism officials say the free peak are in the Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces, in the far west of Nepal. These mountains stand between 5,970m (19,590 ft) and 7,132m meters high.

“Tourists can create jobs, bring income, and help local communities grow,” said Himal Gautam, director of Nepal Tourism Department.

Climbing is a big source of money for Nepal, last year (2024), the country earned $5.9 million in climbing fess, with Everest making up more than three quarters of the total.

Still only 68 people tried the 97 free to climb peak in the two years, while 421 permits were issued for Mount Everest in 2024 alone.

Everest has struggled with overcrowding, waste problems, and deadly accidents in recent years.

Nepal’s Supreme Court has ordered the government to limit permits for the mountain to protect it.

New rules under debate would also require Everest climbers to first summit a peak higher than 7,000 meters in Nepal, making the free peaks a possible training ground.

Officials hope the plan will bring life to some of Nepal’s poorest provinces.