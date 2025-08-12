Prince Harry, Meghan react to Netflix deal after months of speculation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally issued an official update on their Netflix contract after months of speculation over the lucrative deal.

The streaming giant has “extended its creative partnership” with Archewell Productions with a multiyear, first-look deal for all of Archewell’s film and television projects.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now relieved to clear the air about their contract as headlines were made over inaccurate reports.

“The couple are pretty thrilled with the deal. It’s been a long time in the planning,” a source close to the Sussexes revealed to GB News. “They’re over the moon. It’s great to be able to continue making great programmes with Netflix.”

The couple, who founded their Archewell Foundation and Productions in 2020 after exited their senior royal positions, were bound to stay tight-lipped about the dealings until things were finalised.

However, the headlines that were made about it was distressing Harry and Meghan.

“It’s been frustrating we haven’t been able to say too much and put [the rumours] to bed during contract negotiations,” the insider added.

“Some of the reporting shows you how much wild and inaccurate speculation there is around the Duke and Duchess.”

There had also been talk about the financial status of the Sussexes, considering their luxury lifestyle and their past failed deals. Even though, the deal seems to be at a much-reduced rate, but it is still a promising feat.

“Harry and Meghan are still box office despite what the British press might want to think, and prefer to promote a negative agenda,” the insider said of the reports.

“Netflix would not have renewed the deal if they thought The Duke and Duchess wouldn’t sell.”