NAWABSHAH: Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardri on Saturday said that Benazir Bhutto was a great woman and political leader of the world. He said that Pakistan sustained a great loss when it lost her. He was addressing the party activists at the residence of MPA Tariq Masood.

Zardari claimed that Bhuttoism gave rights and talking power to the common man. He said that he never accepted the general elections of 2013 from the very first day. He claimed having repeatedly said that he had accepted the election results half-heartedly. Zardari said that if he would not have voted for Mian Nawaz Sharif, he was not in a position to form the government and the system would have gone down and some big cat would have attacked.

He said that he had stepped ahead only for democracy as according to a philosopher, a weaker democracy is better than a better dictatorship. He said that Nawaz Sharif had many deficiencies and forgets that when he returned to power, he had nothing. "He forgets his condition yesterday."

Zardari said democracy was to be protected but Mian Sahib had no thoughts about it and for that reason he had decided to go to parliament. He commented that if there would not have been Bibi Zainab, then there would have been no Hussain. He said that if there would not have been Benazir Bhutto, people would not have remembered Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Asif said that earlier he returned to power with 90 seats and ran the affairs of the country and would do the same again. He said that Benazir Bhutto was remembered by many big figures of the world. He recounted that his children had some task in Dubai and when a judge there heard the name of Benazir Bhutto, he stood up and saluted the children with both hands.

On the occasion, the host MPA Tariq Masood gifted four camels to Asif Zardari. MNA Faryal Talpur was present on the occasion.

